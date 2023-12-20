Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,622,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

