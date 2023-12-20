Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

