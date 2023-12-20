Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

