Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

