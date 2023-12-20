Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $923,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

