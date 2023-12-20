Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

