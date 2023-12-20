Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $143.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

