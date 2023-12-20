Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 12,418 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.5% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.36 and a 200-day moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $409.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

