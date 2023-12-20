Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 16,016 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after acquiring an additional 591,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

