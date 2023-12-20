Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 6,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 422,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,414,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
