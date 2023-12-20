RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 331.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 177,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 44,112 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NYSE RSF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

