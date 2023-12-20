RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires 48,706 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1,165.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,520,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,643. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

