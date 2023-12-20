RiverTree Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 9.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

