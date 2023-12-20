RiverTree Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

RiverTree Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMARFree Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for 2.7% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2,434.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 253,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 243,082 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 179,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,318.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 102,402 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

FMAR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 7,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

