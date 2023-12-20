RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BALT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 106,347 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

