RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs comprises approximately 3.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 307,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,013 shares. The firm has a market cap of $269.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

