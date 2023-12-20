RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up 5.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 4.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAPR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 3,910 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

