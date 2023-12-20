RiverTree Advisors LLC Invests $6.86 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July makes up approximately 5.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 1.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

FJUL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,941 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $424.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

