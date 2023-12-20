RiverTree Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

RiverTree Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. 2,022,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

