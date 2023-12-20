RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases 3,035 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 5.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

