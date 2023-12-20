RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 28,567 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,567 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up 2.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 39.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,205 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

