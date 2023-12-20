RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

RiverTree Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for 1.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 164,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 107,836 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.12. 19,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $557.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

