RiverTree Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $157.16. 2,005,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

