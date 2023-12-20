Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $310.48 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.86.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

