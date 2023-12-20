Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.30. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 853,040 shares trading hands.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,989,923 shares of company stock valued at $218,467,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

