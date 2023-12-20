Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.25. 177,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

