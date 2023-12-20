Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 5.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $105,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

RY stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

