RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

