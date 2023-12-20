RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,511,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 326,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

