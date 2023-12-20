RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

