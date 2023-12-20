RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
SPTM opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
