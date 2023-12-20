RVW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 1.00% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $37,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after acquiring an additional 531,528 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,862 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

