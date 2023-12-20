RVW Wealth LLC Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

