RVW Wealth LLC Has $29.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $29,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

