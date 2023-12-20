RVW Wealth LLC Has $744,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 244,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

