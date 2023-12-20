RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.