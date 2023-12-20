RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

