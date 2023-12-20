RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 14,212 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $81,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 323,609 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

