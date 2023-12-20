RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 18,264 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 2.52% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULG opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.