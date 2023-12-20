RVW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.