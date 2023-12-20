RVW Wealth LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.68% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

