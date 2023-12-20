RVW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 103,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 340,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.