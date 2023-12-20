RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $621.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $622.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

