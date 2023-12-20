RVW Wealth LLC Sells 19,849 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,849 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in MannKind by 786.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MannKind by 106.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MannKind by 108.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Wedbush started coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

