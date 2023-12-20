RVW Wealth LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 2.48% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPME stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.