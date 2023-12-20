RVW Wealth LLC Sells 27,952 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,952 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

