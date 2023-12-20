RVW Wealth LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,448 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,162,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

