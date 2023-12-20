RVW Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

