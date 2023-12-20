Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Boosted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 44.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. 48,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,733. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

