Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

